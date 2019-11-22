Vaani Kapoor Ram Top: Netizens React To War Actor’s Controversial Outfit

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who was recently seen in the movie War has landed herself in a legal mess. The actress recently posted a picture of herself wearing a top with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it. A resident from Mumbai has filed a case against the actor for hurting religious sentiments. It has been alleged that in the complaint letter, the citizen has asked the court to either book Kapoor or punish her for the offence. Netizens took to their social media after learning about the controversy. Here is what they had to say.

Fan reactions

I don't see anything wrong in it. People opposing it should think from pure mind. I support #vaanikapoor. Don't be "So called" Hindi with dirty mind. She is a brilliant actress. Respect her. — Dr. Rajeev Goel (@rajeevgoel1) November 15, 2019

#vaanikapoor Lord ram was from a era when people were tribals with absolutely no clothes .... and people are reActing for a blouse written Ram ... hey ram! — jammy7711m (@jammy7711m) November 13, 2019

#vaanikapoor you do not have any respect for our hindu gods you should be sorry for this and shameless women, if you can't respect hindu god, atleast don't disrespect them. It is an idiotic ness. — Abhishek Parmar (@Abhishek12SK) November 13, 2019

Shame on you vaani. Why would you do such things #VaaniKapoor pic.twitter.com/er4PxBDa6i — Artisan (@Artisan23720247) November 18, 2019

Vaani Kapoor has been allegedly called to file her statement by the police. She has since taken down the picture, however, the image has been circulated online. The FIR was lodged by a Mumbai based resident named Rama Sawant at the N M Joshi Marg Police station.

