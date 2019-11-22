The Debate
Vaani Kapoor Ram Top: Netizens React To War Actor’s Controversial Outfit

Bollywood News

A case has been filed vagainst War actor Vaani Kapoor for wearing a top with Ram inscribed on it.Here is how netizens react to War actor’s controversial outfit

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
vaani kapoor ram top

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who was recently seen in the movie War has landed herself in a legal mess. The actress recently posted a picture of herself wearing a top with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it. A resident from Mumbai has filed a case against the actor for hurting religious sentiments. It has been alleged that in the complaint letter, the citizen has asked the court to either book Kapoor or punish her for the offence. Netizens took to their social media after learning about the controversy. Here is what they had to say.

ALSO READ: Complaint Filed Against Vaani Kapoor For Donning Revealing Shirt With 'Ram' Written On It

Fan reactions

Vaani dress reaction

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor: Best Instagram Posts Of The Befikre Actor

Vaani fans reaction
VAANI FAN REACTION

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor Wants To Be Friends With Ranbir Kapoor. Here's Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaw (@balaw_94) on

Vaani Kapoor has been allegedly called to file her statement by the police. She has since taken down the picture, however, the image has been circulated online. The FIR was lodged by a Mumbai based resident named Rama Sawant at the N M Joshi Marg Police station.

ALSO READ:Vaani Kapoor: Here Are Best Red Carpet Looks Of The Fashion Icon

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
