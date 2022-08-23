Vaani Kapoor Rings In 34th Birthday With Anushka & Akansha Ranjan; See Pics

Vaani Kapoor brought in her 34th birthday with close pals Anushka and Akansha Ranjan, with glimpses of their fun midnight celebrations making rounds on social media. The Shamshera actor dropped a series of glimpses where she could be seen clad in a simple top and pants while cutting her birthday cake.

Akansha and Anushka both showered love on the birthday girl, mentioning that she "deserves the world". Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and more also posted heartfelt wishes for Vaani.

Vaani Kapoor rings in her 34th birthday with Anushka and Akansha Ranjan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 23, Vaani shared an adorable video of both Anushka Ranjan and Akansha planting kisses on her cheeks as she held a white candle. Other glimpses also showcased Vaani beaming with joy as she posed for pictures. The sisters also penned wishes for their 'eternal sunshine', stating how much they love her. Take a look.

Vaani was recently seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the period action film Shamshera, which failed to perform well at the box office. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saurabh Shukla among others in pivotal roles. Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza in the 1800s and follows the story of a warrior and a ruthless authoritarian cop Shuddh Singh.

Talking about her character Sona, a dancer and Ranbir’s love interest, Vaani told ANI, "I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. Sona has strong willpower, she's confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities." The actor continued, "She's definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen.”

Before Shamshera, Vaani's romantic comedy film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui garnered a lot of praise from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead, while Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh and others featured in important supporting roles. The film was released theatrically on December 10, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_/@anushkaranjan