Vaani Kapoor Unveils Impressive Trailer Of Pragya Kapoor's 'Maali' At IFFM 2022; Watch

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which held virtually for last two years, is being conducted in person this year in Melbourne from 12-20 August. As the event is being held in the Victorian capital, the organisers recently announced the names of the winners and revealed the names of some of the notable Indian artists and movies winning big at the ceremony. On the other hand, there were many movies and trailers that were launched at the event, one of which included Pragya Kapoor’s upcoming film Maali.

Pragya Kapoor’s Maali trailer launched at IFFM 2022

At the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, it was recently revealed by Pragya Kapoor that the trailer of her film Maali was launched at the event by Vaani Kapoor. The trailer of Maali depicted the destruction of trees to set up Metro rails while showcasing the lives of people living in rural and urban areas. Watch the full trailer here-

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 Winners

While Ranveer Singh’s stellar performance in the film 83 garnered him the Best Actor award, Mohit Raina's web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 bagged him an award under the category of Best Actor in a Series. Moreover, veteran cricketer, Kapil Dev was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Shefali Shah received the Best Actress award for her performance in the web series Jalsa. Check the full list ahead-

Best Film: 83

Best Director: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actress: Shefali Shah (Jalsa)

Best Series: Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Best Actor in a Series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Actress in a Series: Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Indie Film: Jaggi

Best Film from the Subcontinent: Joyland

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kapil Dev

Disruptor in Cinema Award: Vaani Kapoor (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Equality in Cinema Award: Jalsa

Leadership in Cinema Award: Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Instagram/@pragyakapoor_