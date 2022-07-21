Vaani Kapoor Says Concept Of ₹100-200 Crore Club Has Made People 'scared Of Experimenting'

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is all set for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Shamshera, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The actor made her debut in the year 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Since then, Kapoor's contribution to the film industry included films like War, Befikre, BellBottom, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and more, attaining popularity across the nation and abroad.

Vaani was a part of the blockbuster film War, which had gone on to earn over ₹300 crore at the box office. However, the BellBottom star is not to pleased with the hype surrounding the numbers and business of films. She stated the focus on entering the crore clubs was coming in the way of experimentation in films.

'Concept of ₹100-200 crore club has put unwanted pressure': Vaani Kapoor

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vaani Kapoor talked about the hype associated with films racing to enter the ₹100-200 crore club. The 33-year-old asserted that box office is important, stating, "You want to be able to earn out of a film so that you can continue creating art", but the actor also feels that since the concept of the ₹100-200 crore club began, it has put unwanted pressure, 'sometimes, it is a bit too much'.

"People get scared of experimenting with subjects [because of the pressure]. It gets harder for them to mount films on certain people who are not already at the top of their game… Many things are in play because of the pressure to make sure your film reaches a certain number", added the War actor.

Vaani further expressed happiness that the audience is still open to different concepts on the silver screen, saying that there is an audience for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and 'you also have an audience for a Shamshera, which is for classes and masses'.

Speaking about her upcoming period-drama film, she said, "Shamshera captures a vast audience and comes with a gamut of emotions. There’s laughter, emotional drama and action; there is so much happening, that it is like a buffet of emotions… I’m glad that there is space for all films."

Vaani further expressed how glad she is to be a part of a 'larger-than-life film' (Shamshera), adding that she has always watched such films and now she is a part of one. "The film is bigger than all its actors; it offers a cinematic experience where everything has been intricately taken into consideration", she noted.

Shamshera is all set to hit the big screen on Friday, July 22. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film is helmed by Karan Malhotra.