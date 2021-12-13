'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Latest Release His 'riskiest' One

Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit the big screens on December 10 and saw the actor take on yet another avatar, opposite Vaani Kapoor. The actor plays the role of a gym trainer who falls head over heels in love with Vaani's character, and later realises she is a trans woman. The actor recently mentioned in a media statement that he has never gone ahead with a film with the box office in mind and called Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui one of his 'riskiest films to date' regardless of what the outcome of it will be.

Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the director of the film, Abhishek Kapoor, and called him his 'creative partner'. He mentioned that the duo was interested in the need to focus on 'issues affecting the transgender community in India'. Khurrana said, "This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come.”

Speaking about the box office, the actor mentioned he has never chosen to do a film keeping it in mind. The Andhadhun actor said, "I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don’t think people expect anything safe from me. So, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of my riskiest films to date and no matter what the outcome of the film is, I will continue to be a risk-taker because I’m hardwired like that as a human being. I have chosen films by listening to my heart and I will keep doing just that. I am an entertainer and I will try to engage people with my kind of cinema.”

The actor first debuted in the 2012 film Vicky Donor and has been seen in films including Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and more. He mentioned that these films he was part of were 'deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view' and mentioned they need to be made in India. The 37-year-old actor has now added Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to his filmography and called it one he is 'tremendously proud of'.

Khurrana said, "Ever since my debut in Vicky Donor, I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one such film in my filmography and I’m tremendously proud of it. I have always felt that we are a part of a progressive generation that wants to have a conversation about inclusivity."

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk