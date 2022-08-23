Vaani Kapoor's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty & Others Send Warm Wishes

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor recently turned a year older. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor rang into her 34th birthday by celebrating with her close pals Anushka and Akansha Ranjan. As warm wishes is pouring in for her since midnight, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood divas also sent their love to the actor.

Anushka Sharma, who never fails to shower love on her colleagues' birthdays, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Vaani Kapoor. Anushka wished the Befikre actor a happy birthday and sent her love and light. Vaani Kapoor responded to her with a "Thank you" sticker.

Katrina Kaif also shared a stunning picture of the Shudh Desi Romance star to wish her on her special day. In her note, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor penned, "Happy birthday @_vaanikapoor_ wishing u all your heart desires. (sic)"

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, who shares a close bond with Vaani Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to pen a sweet note for her. Sharing a picture, Athiya Shetty wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY VAANS! I HOPE THIS YEAR BRINGS YOU EVERYTHING YOU WISH FOR. (sic)"

Diana Penty also had a warm wish for Vaani Kapoor on the latter's special day. She wrote, "Happy Birthhhhhdaaaaay my partner-in-crime."

"Wishing you the bestestestestest today and always," the Selfiee star added.

Sharvari Wagh wrote, "Happiest Birthay! @_vaanikapoor_ Hope you have the best day! (sic)"

On Vaani Kapoor's work front

Vaani Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the film Shamshera. The actor played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's love interest and a dancer in the period drama. While the movie marked Ranbir Kapoor's comeback after four years, it failed to impress the masses. Before Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor marked her debut collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana in the romance drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film received a lot of praise from the audience and critics.

Now, the actor is gearing up to play the leading lady in the upcoming film Sarvagun Sampanna. The film will mark the directorial debut of Shonali Ratann and Kapoor's maiden collaboration with Rajkummar Rao.

(Image: @_vaanikapoor_/@anushkasharma/@athiyashetty/Instagram)