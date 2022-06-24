Vardhan Puri Remembers Grandfather Amrish Puri; Shares How He Got Rejected By A Filmmaker

Vardhan Puri remembered his grandfather and late actor, Amrish Puri, with a heartfelt post on his social media space, sharing that the latter was rejected by the ace filmmaker after his very first screen test. Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Punjabi, and Hindi cinema as well as other Indian and international film industries. From the 1990s until his death in 2005, Puri also featured in positive supporting roles in several films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Phool Aur Kaante, Gardish, Pardes, Virasat, Ghatak, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, China Gate and more.

Puri passed away in 2005 after suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer, and had undergone brain surgery for his condition. He was admitted to the Hinduja hospital on 27 December 2004 and after some days he slipped into a coma and passed away at around 7:30 a.m on 12 January 2005.

Vardhan Puri remembers grandfather Amrish Puri with an emotional post

On Friday, Vardhan Puri took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of his late grandfather Amrish Puri. He even shared an emotional post in the caption in which he talked about how the Ghatak actor got rejected at the tender age of 21 and was told that he could never become a hero with his ‘harsh’ face and ‘scary’ voice. Vardhan wrote that after multiple rejections his grandfather decided to become a villain and character actor. He wrote, "Wait a minute. I do look different. I do sound different. It’s a fact! But let me not look at this like they all do as my weakness. Let me make it my strength. And then one day the world will take note of me. Let me hone my skills and come back and become a villain and character actor. But before I start my journey I want to be fully prepared."

"Who knew that this boy who hailed from a lower-middle-class family in Nawashahar, Punjab, with nothing but dreams in his large bulging eyes would go on and become an actor who Steven Spielberg would call, 'The greatest villain the world has ever produced'," he further noted.

(Image: @vardhanpuri02/@vardhanpurismile/Instagram)