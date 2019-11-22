Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Message To Shraddha Kapoor During 'dubbing Wars' Is A Must-watch

After ABCD 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will once again be seen together in Street Dancer 3D. Both the stars have kept their fans updated about the movie by uploading pictures from the sets. Sharing rehearsal videos and BTS from the film, they have kept the fans in the loop with the ongoings of the film's shoot. Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to announce that he has won the 'dubbing wars' against Shraddha Kapoor. Watch below-

Shraddha Kapoor had two movies released this year including, Saaho and Chhichhore. When asked about how she managed all this work in an interview, she responded that it is all crazy, but as long as she has her sleep schedule in place and time to meditate, she can manage well. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. It stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Other than them, the film will also include Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles. The film is a dance drama revolving around the lives of street dancers and is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2019.

On the professional front

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Goa, apparently for his next release Coolie No 1. It is not clear yet if the child is one of the members of the cast or a child of one of the team members. The actor also shared several other fun videos with the crew on his Instagram stories. Coolie No 1 will be Varun Dhawan’s next film. The movie is being directed by his father, David Dhawan. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and is the remake of the veteran director’s earlier hit of the same name. Coolie No 1 releases on May 1, next year.

