Did Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif Drop Hints That They Were Working On A Project Together?

The current pandemic situation, that is the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, has pushed people indoors around the globe. While many are enjoying this self-quarantine, a few are waiting to go out again. Being one of them, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has also expressed how much he is missing work out days in the gym. But his post has drawn the attention towards something else as Katrina Kaif's comment has dropped hints at a project of them together.

Is Varun gearing up for a project with Katrina?

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture of him. The Badrinath Ki Dulhnia actor is seen posing shirtless in the picture. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a caption that read, 'Jab mein gym jata tha ab toh mein bas ghar pe hoon'. The post has garnered more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments.

Check out the picture below:

But one thing that stood out for many of his fans was Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan's comment banter on it. Asking a question to Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif wrote, 'Are u getting ready for our shoot ?'. In no time Varun Dhawan also came up with a reply and wrote, 'I am getting ready for our shoot that’s my main goal now'. See their banter in the comments:

For the unversed, earlier Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan joined hands for Remo D'Souza' dance-drama Street Dancer 3D. The appearance of the duo on a celebrity chat show elated the audience and fans to see them together on the big screen. But due to some reasons, Katrina Kaif backed out of the project. And later, Sharddha Kapoor essayed the female lead. Now it will be interesting when the audience can watch them romancing and sharing the screen space.

