Katrina Kaif's Quirky Question On Arjun Kapoor's Post Gets This EPIC Reply; Read

Bollywood is known for some of the best friendships among popular actors. Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are two such actors of Bollywood known for their friendship. While on a popular chat show, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhavan had revealed that they once had a 'Katrina hate club'. They had also shared the hilarious reason behind it. Katrina and Arjun are often seen pulling each other’s leg on social media. Recently, their fans witnessed another such playful banter on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of himself. In one such picture, he was seen wearing a denim jacket over a grey casual t-shirt. He accessorised his look with cool black sunglasses as he sported his signature trimmed beard. In the picture, the star was seen posing with his hand on his head as he looked down.

In no time, Katrina Kaif decided to make fun of his pose. Katrina commented on the post and asked him what happened and did he lose something. After this comment by Katrina, fans were left in splits. However, Arjun Kapoor had some other plans than just to laugh it off. He replied to the comment by saying that he had lost her number and asked her to send it here. Seeing this epic contest of wits between the two, fans had their share of fun.

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are known for their such playful banters. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for an untitled project in Punjab. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. Katrina Kaif is also busy in her next release Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. It was also said that she will be seen in an action flick with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter but no official announcement about it was made.

