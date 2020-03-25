Varun Dhawan & Tiger Shroff Make Key Observations In Hrithik Roshan's Post For Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan 'temporarily' moved in with him with a beautiful picture of her sitting in a room, sipping a beverage. While Sussanne dropped a 'heart' on the comments section, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan had a different observation to make and that had nothing to do with Sussanne or Hrithik.

The key observation was about the room Sussanne was sitting in.

While Varun dropped a heart for the projector in Hrithik's room, Tiger Shroff, a fitness junkie, was the happiest seeing monkey bars installed on the roof (Monkey bars are helpful for workout as they help maintain a postural strength).

He wrote, "amazing so much to learn from! And woah monkey bars in your house" [sic]

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne 'temporarily' moves in for kids amid 21-day lockdown

To co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik and Sussanne decided to stay together amid 21-day lockdown so that they are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them. Sussanne on the post wrote, "♥️this time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye opener for everyone." [sic]

