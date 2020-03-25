Varun Dhawan & Tiger Shroff Make Key Observations In Hrithik Roshan's Post For Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan 'temporarily' moved in with him with a beautiful picture of her sitting in a room, sipping a beverage. While Sussanne dropped a 'heart' on the comments section, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan had a different observation to make and that had nothing to do with Sussanne or Hrithik.
The key observation was about the room Sussanne was sitting in.
While Varun dropped a heart for the projector in Hrithik's room, Tiger Shroff, a fitness junkie, was the happiest seeing monkey bars installed on the roof (Monkey bars are helpful for workout as they help maintain a postural strength).
He wrote, "amazing so much to learn from! And woah monkey bars in your house" [sic]
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne 'temporarily' moves in for kids amid 21-day lockdown
To co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik and Sussanne decided to stay together amid 21-day lockdown so that they are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them. Sussanne on the post wrote, "♥️this time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye opener for everyone." [sic]
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
