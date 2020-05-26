Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor Share A Lockdown Meme Featuring Mithun Chakraborty

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are actively urging their fans to stay at home. Many of them are hosting regular live sessions, charity events, and more as an effort to keep the people engaged throughout the day. Actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor no different when it comes to that and have been quite active on his social media. They recently took to his social media to make their fans aware of the post-lockdown life and ended up sharing the same meme.

Varun Dhawan shared a meme about post-lockdown world

Both the actors shared a meme featuring Mithun Da and a bicycle. The still featured in the meme is from Mithun Chakraborty's popular film Gunda. The actor is seen holding a gun and trying to hide behind a bicycle. Varun Dhawan however, later deleted the post

His attempt to hide is in vain as he is clearly visible behind the bicycle. Moreover, Mithun is also at the risk of being shot by his enemy. Taking a dig, the caption of the picture says that one is just as safe from the coronavirus after the lockdown as Mithun Chakraborty is safe from his enemies by hiding behind the bicycle.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is set to star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1 which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film of the same name. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele which revolves around an NRI who takes drugs at a party and ends up in jail in 48 hours. He will reportedly star in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

As for Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He essayed the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. It was a historic drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and was based on the third battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmed Shah Abdali.

The actor is set to star alongside Parineeti Chopra in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film revolves around two characters who represent two different types of India and are united by their mistrust and hatred for each other. Kapoor has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Kashvi Nair film and will also be seen in Honey Pie.

