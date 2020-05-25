Celeb Weekend Roundup: From Varun Dhawan's Loss To Deepika Padukone's Discovery

This weekend, that is May 23 and 24, 2020, was quite eventful for the B-town celebs. Many celebs enjoyed the weekend, while a few celebrated Brother's Day. From Varun Dhawan expressing his grief over the death of his aunt to Gulabo Sitabo's trailer; here is the list of B-town celebs and how they spent their weekend.

Celebs weekend roundup

Varun Dhawan's aunt died

On Saturday, that is May 23, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his social media and informed his followers about the demise of his aunt in a post. Varun Dhawan shared a photo of himself with his late aunt and penned Gayatri Mantra in the caption. In the picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen hugging his aunt while posing for the photo. His aunt was based in Chicago.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates brother's day

On Brother's Day, which is annually celebrated on May 24, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared throwback pictures and showered love on her brothers. On the special occasion of Brother's Day 2020, Shraddha Kapoor rummaged through her childhood album as she shared some throwback pictures on Instagram. The actor wrote, "Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros!@siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns into a memer

To entertain her fans, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a post on her social media handle. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Los Angeles, shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she could be seen wearing a soft pink swimsuit and a shirt of sorts over it. Meanwhile, in the second photo, she could be seen lying with a piece of cloth covering her face. She added a pinch of humour in her caption and wrote, 'Expectation vs Reality'.

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana was out

The makers of one of the much-awaited films, Gulabo Sitabo, dropped the trailer and announced that the film will take an OTT release. The Soojit Sircar directorial will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29, 2020. The trailer of the film garnered a positive response.

Deepika Padukone found the world's most squishable face

On Sunday evening, that is May 24, 2020, actor Deepika Padukone shared a boomerang video, which also featured husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone was seen planting kisses on husband Ranveer Singh’s face. In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen in a white top while Ranveer Singh is sporting a casual look in a black vest.

