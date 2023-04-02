Varun Dhawan Clarifies After Video Of Actor Twirling, Kissing Gigi Hadid Goes Viral

Varun Dhawan reacted to a social media user who talked about women's safety while referring to the actor's viral of video of lifting and kissing American supermodel Gigi Hadid. The netizen, in their now-deleted tweet, had termed Varun's act disgusting. Clarifying on the matter, the Badlapur actor said that Gigi's appearance on the stage was planned.

"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning," Varun wrote on Twitter.

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

The video of Varun Dhawan lifting, twirling and kissing Gigi divided social media users with many pointing out that she seemed uncomfortable on stage.

Varun Dhawan kisses Gigi Hadid in viral video

During his performance, Varun Dhawan extended his arm to Gigi Hadid and asked her to join him on stage. As she took his hand, Varun lifted her in his arms and twirled her. Before Gigi went off the stage, Varun planted a small peck on her cheek. Gigi was dressed in a heavily embellished golden blouse and an ivory saree. While Varun's enthusiasm was praised by many, some netizens were divided over him lifting Gigi and kissing her.

Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected 😭#NMACC pic.twitter.com/tMuE3ESM1j — 𝐀𝐬𝐚 (@coconut_codie) April 1, 2023

Separately, Varun also performed with Ranveer Singh on the NMACC opening night. On the work front, Varun will next feature in Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will release on October 6.