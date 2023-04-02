Varun Dhawan Picks Up Gigi Hadid, Kisses Her; Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

Varun Dhawan was one of the performers on day 2 of the NMACC opening in Mumbai. The Bollywood star put up a show with his electrifying performance and danced on popular Hindi songs. A video of him with American supermodel Gigi Hadid has gone viral on social media. In it, Varun lifted Gigi in his arms, twirled her and kissed her on the cheek before she went off stage.

Varun Dhawan kisses Gigi Hadid in viral video

During his performance, Varun Dhawan extended his arm to Gigi Hadid and asked her to join him on stage. As she took his hand, Varun lifted her in his arms and twirled her. Before Gigi went off the stage, Varun planted a small peck on her cheek. Gigi was dressed in a heavily embellished golden blouse and an ivory saree. While Varun's enthusiasm was praised by many, some netizens were divided over him lifting Gigi and kissing her.

Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected 😭#NMACC pic.twitter.com/tMuE3ESM1j — 𝐀𝐬𝐚 (@coconut_codie) April 1, 2023

Netizens react to viral video of Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid

The video of Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid quickly went viral on social media. The latter is in India to attend the NMACC opening. Reacting to the clip, one social media user wrote, "Even gave her a peck on the cheek. Imagine gigi Kitni uncomfortable hogi (sic)." Another one commented, "Uncomfortable feel kra dia bechari ko (sic)."

Kitna over hai yeh — ♡ (@callmeyuss) April 1, 2023

Even gave her a peck on the cheek. Imagine gigi Kitni uncomfortable hogi. — Namrah Shafiq (@beep2804) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Varun also performed with Ranveer Singh on stage at one point during the NMACC opening. He also invited rapper and singer AP Dhillon to the stage for his performance.