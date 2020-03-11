Varun Dhawan Immediately Corrects Paparazzi After He Calls Nepal A 'village'; Watch Video

'Coolie No 1' actor Varun Dhawan's viral video is winning all the hearts on the Internet. The actor is definitely paparazzi's favourite and doesn't miss a chance to oblige them with pictures and sometimes even personalized messages.

In a recent instance, Varun Dhawan corrected the paparazzi after he called Nepal his 'village'. In a video shared by the photographer, Varun was seen sending Holi wishes and when Pandey requested him to give a shout-out to his people in his 'gaon Nepal', Varun immediately said, 'Nepal Desh hai, gaon nai (Nepal is a country, not a village).

Shailesh Pandey is the same photographer on whom Dhawan called the cops on Monday. In a video, Varun can be seen calling a cop in an attempt to tease a paparazzi. "Darr lag Raha hai Na?" he asked him. He also asked the policeman to tell the paps to be careful when they take pictures.

On the professional front

While Varun Dhawan has wrapped his father's 'Coolie No. 1', Shashank Khaitan last week revealed that Mr. Lele has been put on hold.

“Hi guys, here is an update on Mr Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and I’m sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place. I’m very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life,” the statement read on Twitter.

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon.... https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

