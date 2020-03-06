Varun Dhawan Posts Cryptic Message After Shashank Khaitan Puts 'Mr. Lele' On Hold

Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan's Mr. Lele has been put on hold, and informing his fans and social media users, Khaitan penned a heartfelt letter. He stated that he, along with the director of Mr. Lele and Varun Dhawan, has mutually agreed to postpone the shooting of the film. He elaborated on the reasons behind this.

Talking about the script, he stated that it is really good and they all have loved it, and are willing to revisit it soon. But the reason for the delay was due to the scheduling, as everyone was not comfortable with the schedule. "Mr. Lele has a ‘solid’ ensemble cast and it was almost impossible to match everyone’s dates", he wrote.

Varun Dhawan reacts

Varun Dhawan has now re-tweeted Shashank Khaitan's post and stated that "Koee Nahin Poochhata Kab Nikale Kab Chale, Sab Dekhate Hain ki Majinl pe kab Pahunche" (No one asks when they left, everyone sees when they reach the main destination). The actor's cryptic post gained 'likes ' and 'comments' from several social media users.

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon.... https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with father David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. In the upcoming film, Dhawan will be seen with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, in the lead roles. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the theatrical release of the film. Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 comedy flick of the same name. Paresh Rawal will be seen in the supporting role in the upcoming film. It is slated to be released on May 1, 2020, on the occasion of International Workers' Day 2020.

