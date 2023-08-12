Varun Dhawan Gets Injured On First Day Of Atlee's VD18 Shoot, Shares Photo

Varun Dhawan, who will be next seen in Atlee which is tentatively titled VD18, has seemingly started the filming. The actor was spotted with the director in Mumbai on Thursday (August 10). Now, a while ago, Varun shared a photo on his social media handle seemingly informing how his first day at the shoot went.

3 things you need to know

VD18 marks Varun Dhawan and director Atlee's first collaboration.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

Keerthy Suresh is also in talks to be part of the film.

Varun Dhawan suffers injury on VD18 set

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of his elbow. In the image, the actor is showing his wounded arm and captioned it as "No pain, no gain. VD18". Seeing the image, it seems he suffered the injury while shooting for the film.

(Varun Dhawan reportedly started filming for VD18 on Thursday (August 10) | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Atlee has collaborated with producer Murad Khetani for VD18, which is touted to be an action entertainer.

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Varun Dhawan and Atlee for VD18

The makers have kept the details of Wamiqa's character under wraps. However, speaking about being part of the project, the Jubliee actress said, "I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. I have been waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it.”



Varun Dhawan is excited to work with Atlee

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, the Bawaal actor expressed his excitement and spoke on the plotline. The actor said that VD18 is a mass-action entertainer. "There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all," the actor concluded.