Jubilee Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Bags Role In Varun Dhawan's Untitled Next With Atlee

Atlee’s next Bollywood film has signed Wamiqa Gabbi. The actress, who rose to fame for her performance in web series Jubilee, will be featured alongside Varun Dhawan for the Tamil filmmaker's upcoming venture. The film, tentatively titled #VD18, is scheduled for a May 2024 release.

Besides Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, #VD18 also reportedly stars Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee rose to fame with films like Mersal and Bigil.

Wamiqa Gabbi is currently shooting in Budapest for an upcoming project.

Thrilled to be working with Atlee: Wamiqa Gabbi

Talking about being cast for Atlee’s upcoming film, Gabbi said, “I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. I have been waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it.” She added that she is "really excited" to be collaborating with Atlee. Besides Dhawan and Gabbi, #VD18 reportedly co-stars Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role (her Bollywood debut).

(Wamiqa Gabbi had received acclaim for her role in web series Jubilee | Image: Instagram/Wamiqa Gabbi)

The said Atlee film is being bankrolled by Murad Khetani, who has earlier produced films like Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Gumrah. Written by screenwriter Kalees, it is tentatively scheduled for May 2024 release.

Upcoming projects of Wamiqa Gabbi, Atlee

For now, Atlee is working on his upcoming pan-India film Jawan. Meanwhile, Gabbi is busy shooting for a venture in Budapest. The slate of her other upcoming projects includes names like Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, an OTT series by Vishal Bhardwaj. Gabbi and Bhardwaj are also collaborating on a Netflix original titled Khufiya where she co-stars with Tabu.

Earlier, Gabbi received appreciation for her performances in OTT projects like Grahan, Mai and Vishal Bhardwaj’s short titled Mumbai Dragon in Modern Love.