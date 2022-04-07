Varun Dhawan Gets Kisses From His 'yaars' Natasha Dalal & Pet Joey In Latest Video; Watch

Bollywood actors often take to social media to exhibit the magical bond that they share with their pets and Varun Dhawan is at the forefront among them. An avid social media user, the Judwaa 2 star often treats fans with videos that give them a sneak peek into some adorable moments in his life with his pet dog, Joey. Recently, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor took to his social media handle and shared a clip, wherein the actor is bombarded with kisses by his 'yaars' Natasha Dalal and Joey.

Varun Dhawan gets kisses from his wife Natasha Dalal and Pet Joey

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and treated his fandom with a clip that featured his ladylove Natasha Dalal and pet Joey. The video starts with Varun playing with Joey on his bed. Then we can see the actor lying on his bed and Natasha planting a sweet kiss on his cheek. The video then moves onto funny moments between Varun Dhawan and Joey on a beach. While sharing the video, the Main Tera Hero actor captioned the post as "Tera jaisa yaar kahaan 🐶 👦🏻 #joey"

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens' showered love on the duo. One of the users wrote "Super super cute 😍😍😍😍" another wrote, "Joey made the fam happiest 😍💙". Celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the video. Here take a look at their reactions-

It should be noted that Joey often gets featured in Dhawan's social media posts. The actor once shared a video of himself teaching his dog 'how to do business.' In the short clip, Varun was seen teaching his dog to shake hands. Sharing the video, he captioned the post as "Teaching joey how to do business although he loves licking me. P.s- he’s always playful once I’m back home from work."

