Varun Dhawan Gives Shoutout To Follower Who Thanks Actor For Inspiring Him To Be Fit

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently gave a shoutout to a fan, who thanked the actor for inspiring his fitness journey. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared the screenshot of the anonymous fan’s message, in which he thanked the actor for his journey post Street Dancer 3D. Adding to the same, he wished Varun Dhawan and asked him to ‘continue bringing warmth and energy' through his performances. Take a look at the fans’ message to Varun Dhawan:

Varun reacts to a fans' message

A fan wishes Varun Dhawan and look at his response, I am so touched by his warmth and generosity when it comes to addressing fans. #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/xe4KFCNn2D — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 13, 2020

With the screenshot shared, Varun Dhawan dropped half-cropped heart emojis. Dhawan recently made news when he wished Sara Ali Khan with a fun video on her birthday. The actor recently shared a boomerang video on his Instagram handle, extending birthday wishes to the actor. As seen in the video shared, Dhawan can be seen placing pecks on Sara’s cheek, while she seems busy playing with a light toy tied on Varun Dhawan’s arms. With the video shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: ‘Happy birthday 🥳 @saraalikhan95. You light 💡 up all our lives. ❤️ stay pg-13 but number 1 in Raju’s heart.". Take a look at the video:

Varun's upcoming projects

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

