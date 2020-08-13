China: Heartbreaking Pictures Show 'buckets Of Sweat' Gushing Out Of Medic's Hazmat Suit

A hard-hitting video shows sweat pouring out from the PPE suit of a medic in China. The video which recently surfaced on a Chinese Media website, Weibo show waves of sweat flowing out as the medic removes her suit. Shot in Urumqi, China, the clip glimpse into the difficulties faced by medics battling coronavirus.

Under lockdown since March

In March, Chinese authorities locked down Urumqi, a city home to 3.5, after it registered its first case. Now, as testing continues, medics are struggling not only with the infection but also hygiene and their own health. According to John Hopkins University, China has reported 89,045 positive cases and 4697 deaths from the pandemic till now.

In the footage, sweat splashes could be seen pouring from inside the medic’s protective gear, creating puddles of water on the floor. The video shows her removing blue plastic coverings from her shoes and her fitted plastic trouser, following which sweat could be seen flowing to the ground. According to International media reports, the clip was shot when the anonymous health worker was taking a break after serving in a city hospital on August 9.

Indonesia to begin trials of Chinese vaccine

This comes as Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma and China's Sinovac are set to begin phase III, the final clinical trials for the Chinese experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac next month. PT Bio Farma (Persero) COVID-19 vaccine trials will involve 1,620 participants. Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd announced the manufacture of at least 2,400 dosages of vaccines if the trials are successful, according to reports.

Bio Farma Research & Development Project Integration Manager Dr. Neni Nurainy was quoted as saying that the vaccines will be internally tested at Bio Farma's lab, but the clinical trial will be carried out by Padjadjaran University. Further, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir, also a national economic and COVID-19 recovery committee member reportedly said that pharmaceutical holding company Bio Frama is expected to produce 250 million doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine per year by the end of 2020.

Image credits: Weibo