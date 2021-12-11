Varun Dhawan Grooves To 'Goriya Churana Mera' Song With A Fan In Russia; Watch

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a reel of a dance he did with a fan in Russia. The duo danced to the actor's song Goriya Churana Mera from his 2020 film Coolie No. 1. Dhawan is currently in Russia for the shoot of his much-await film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

In the reel Varun Dhawan shared, he can be seen dancing with a young fan, who was on top of the world after the actor's kind gesture. The duo performed the hook step from the song, which featured Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. As the fan posted the reel she wrote, "It was insanely nice to meet you in person." Dhawan also mentioned as he posted the clip on his story, "Was lovely seeing you and thank you for making me dance in Russia. Didn't know the song was so popular here."

Watch Varun Dhawan dance with his fan-

Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will be seen stepping into a role alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Manish Paul and YouTuber and social media influencer Prajakta Koli. The film will be helmed by Raj Mehta and is touted to be a Romantic drama. The film will hit the big screens on June 24, 2022. The film saw several delays in schedule owing to the global pandemic. Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor also contracted the virus during the Chandigarh leg of the film's shoot, thus postponing the shoot of the film further. The film will be all about two couples from two different generations and the teaser video for the same was released some time ago on social media.

The actor will also be seen in Bhediya, which is his upcoming supernatural film. The actor recently unveiled his first look from the film, which saw him in an all-new avatar. He also revealed that the film will release theatrically worldwide on November 25, 2022. Sharing his fierce look from the film, his character was seen in the midst of a dark dense forest. The actor wrote in the caption, "#BHEDIYA #bhediyafirstlook. In cinemas 25th November 2022."

Image: Twitter/@imshiva17