'Coolie No. 1' Becomes Most Watched Christmas Release As It Breaks Viewership Records

Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan made it to Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020. The movie was a remake of Govinda’s 1995 films of the same name and also made records like the original movie. The recent release broke viewership records globally and has become the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime, India. Read further ahead to know more details and what the team has to say.

Coolie No.1 breaks viewership records globally

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 has smashed several viewership records compared to any other film on Amazon Prime, India in its opening weekend. The movie which had David Dhawan at its helm was watched in more than 3700 cities and towns in India and in over 165 (and counting) countries within just 72 hours of its release. The movie also went on to become the most searched Prime Video film title of 2020 prior to its release with its songs trending constantly.

As the movie registered outstanding viewership in the first three days of its release, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video India said in a recent media interview, “At Amazon, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. This year we have entertained our consumers with movies across genres and languages and we’re glad that each of them has been loved and appreciated by the audience. We are delighted with the overwhelming response on Coolie No. 1 and we will continue to bring a wide variety of engaging and entertaining content for our customers”.

Varun Dhawan who plays the titular role of Raju in the movie said, “The experience of recreating a classic film that I grew up watching has been surreal, and it is humbling to receive such love and appreciation from viewers in India across the world. In a year like this, we wanted to bring smiles to the audiences’ faces with a story that would entertain the entire family. My father and I are elated over the support from Amazon Prime Video. Together we have delivered a film that has brought a smile to viewers across the world”.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment said, “I am so happy that in the silver jubilee year of our production house, we have delivered a winner that has cut across geographical boundaries and exceeded expectations all around. We are overwhelmed with the love that we have received from across India and the world and it reinforces our belief in wholesome entertainment”.

