Ways Varun Dhawan Has Taught His Fans Some Valuable Life Lessons

Varun Dhawan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood who is considered to do justice to the roles he has played. He is known to be a charming, good looking, and a versatile actor. Evidently, Varun Dhawan is an all-time fan favourite and fans swear by his choice of roles in several movies. Here are five ways Varun Dhawan gives his fans life lessons.

Also read | Varun Dhawan: 5 Times The Badlapur Actor Sent Netizens Into A Tizzy

Always be humble

Even though he is a famous actor in the film fraternity, the actor is very humble when it comes to his fans, especially kids. During Christmas a few years back, Varun Dhawan visited little children from the orphanage and celebrated his auspicious day. The actor surprised them with gifts and lots of laughter.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Wins The Internet With His Thumka Dance

Do not fear commitments

Even though with the news of all the link-ups with several actors in the industry. Varun Dhawan has always stayed true to his lady love, Natasha Dalal. In an interview with a leading media outlet, Varun Dhawan said that he is very enthusiastic about commitment and that he does not fear commitments. The duo has been together for a very long time and seems to be going strong.

Always be friendly

The actor is known for his jovial personality. According to reports, Varun Dhawan has kept controversies at bay. He is always seen in good terms with his friends from the film fraternity and tries to spread happiness everywhere he goes.

Also read | Varun Dhawan | The Actor's Most Appreciated Casual Outfits One Should Know Of

Always stay fit

Varun is also known for his great physique and good looks. The actor never misses a day at the gym and also eats healthy. Varun often shares photographs or videos on his social media pages on his workout at the gym and inspires millions of people on being fit and eating healthy.

Work hard

Varun Dhawan is known to be a hardworking person. The actor preps hard for the role in the film and gets into the skin of the character. His hard work can be seen as he has bagged several awards for his performance in films like Badlapur, October.

Won best actor for #October. The Shiuli flower has a life span only for a night but I have a feeling October will live on forever @ShoojitSircar @writeonj @ronnielahiri https://t.co/1ODp4OgHeF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 30, 2018

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan's Eco-friendly Initiatives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.