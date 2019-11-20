The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Varun Dhawan | The Actor's Most Appreciated Casual Outfits One Should Know Of

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan is one of the finest actors we have in our industry today. Along will all this, he is also famous for his great sense in fashion. Take a look-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan is one of the finest actors we have in our industry today. He has been climbing the A-lister’s list consistently, by giving hits like Judwaa 2, Dishoom, and Kalank. The actor is known for his versatile acting, zest for life, and fun-loving nature. The star is also famous for his great sense of fashion. Here are Varun Dhawan’s best casual looks-

Varun Dhawan - Best casual looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun Dhawan is seen wearing ripped black jeans and a black t-shirt on top. His t-shirt says “broke,” written in the style of the brand CocaCola. He is wearing a black leather jacket on top of it. He gave his look a final touch by wearing black leather shoes at the bottom.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Peek-a-boo With A Little Girl Is A 'serious Game' But Too Cute, Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun is seen in black leather pants and a long grey plain t-shirt. Varun is wearing a light brown velvet jacket that is perfectly complimenting his outfit. He gave his look the finishing touch by wearing black, ankle-length shoes.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan's Eco-friendly Initiatives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Here, Varun Dhawan is seen dressed in black jeans and a black t-shirt. The actor has worn a sky blue, loose hoodie on top of his t-shirt. The hoodie says “Heaven,” written in red. The black ankle-length shoes complete the look.

Also Read | WATCH: 'Delighted' Varun Dhawan Meets WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun Dhawan is seen posing in maroon pants and a plain white t-shirt. He has worn black colour shoes with white laces. The brown sunglasses add a final touch to the overall look.

Also Read | Children's Day: Varun Dhawan's Intense Video Message Amid Flu, Arjun, Jacqueline React

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun Dhawan is wearing dark blue denim jeans and a red, loose t-shirt. He wore a light blue denim jacket on top of his t-shirt. He completed his look by wearing white shoes, that made him look stunning.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG