Varun Dhawan | The Actor's Most Appreciated Casual Outfits One Should Know Of

Varun Dhawan is one of the finest actors we have in our industry today. He has been climbing the A-lister’s list consistently, by giving hits like Judwaa 2, Dishoom, and Kalank. The actor is known for his versatile acting, zest for life, and fun-loving nature. The star is also famous for his great sense of fashion. Here are Varun Dhawan’s best casual looks-

Varun Dhawan is seen wearing ripped black jeans and a black t-shirt on top. His t-shirt says “broke,” written in the style of the brand CocaCola. He is wearing a black leather jacket on top of it. He gave his look a final touch by wearing black leather shoes at the bottom.

Varun is seen in black leather pants and a long grey plain t-shirt. Varun is wearing a light brown velvet jacket that is perfectly complimenting his outfit. He gave his look the finishing touch by wearing black, ankle-length shoes.

Here, Varun Dhawan is seen dressed in black jeans and a black t-shirt. The actor has worn a sky blue, loose hoodie on top of his t-shirt. The hoodie says “Heaven,” written in red. The black ankle-length shoes complete the look.

Varun Dhawan is seen posing in maroon pants and a plain white t-shirt. He has worn black colour shoes with white laces. The brown sunglasses add a final touch to the overall look.

Varun Dhawan is wearing dark blue denim jeans and a red, loose t-shirt. He wore a light blue denim jacket on top of his t-shirt. He completed his look by wearing white shoes, that made him look stunning.

