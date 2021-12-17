Varun Dhawan Introduces Wife Natasha Dalal To Insta Reels With 'Teri Bhabhi' Track; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been grabbing headlines ever since they got married earlier this year. The childhood sweethearts share an adorable relationship, and Varun's latest Instagram reel is a testament to it.

The actor made Natasha act in a reel with him by keeping a hilarious condition in front of her, noting that she "may never do another reel" with him. The clip starts with Varun lip-syncing his famous song Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai from Coolie No 1 and ends with the actor pulling his wife closer and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Natasha Dalal and Varun groove to Teri Bhabhi song

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, December 17, the Kalank actor can be seen crooning the song against the backdrop of a Christmas tree, when he pulls his wife in the fame and kisses her. For the caption, he wrote, "Teri bhabhi khadi hai. I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged." Take a look.

Fans went gaga over the Bollywood couple, with one noting, "Ohho first official reel with the real Bhabhi." Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Varun's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy and Sophie Choudry also lauded the couple.

Meanwhile, Natasha will also be making her acting debut with a web series titled Say Yes To The Dress India, which will be all about the designer aiding young brides to find their dream wedding dress. According to Hindustan Times, Natasha quipped that the project is the perfect opportunity to make her OTT debut. Natasha has a professional degree in fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York, and also heads a fashion label.

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The Raj Mehta directorial will be all about two couples from two different generations and will be released on June 24, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDVN)