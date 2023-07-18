Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Match Steps In Wedding Song Dilon Ki Doriyan From Bawaal

The makers of Bawaal dropped a new song on Tuesday. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The romantic wedding number Dilon Ki Doriyan depicts the two actors as a soon-to-be-married couple and what they go through right before taking the big step in their lives.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is slated for a digital release on May 21.

Dilon Ki Doriyan has Varun Dhawan as Ajju dancing to the song's peppy beats.

Janhvi and Varun are wedding ready in the new Bawaal song.

Dilon Ki Doriyan has a romantic ring to it

Dilon Ki Doriyan is a peppy wedding track that brings out the essence of love and celebration. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan and Romy, the song's melody adds to the romantic charm of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's on-screen chemistry.

The song depicts Varun (Ajay) and Janhvi's (Nisha) characters engrossed in their pre-wedding festivities. They are in a joyous mood and full of enthusiasm. Viewers are treated to moments of their Haldi ceremony and a sangeet function, where the couple dances in dazzling golden outfits.

It is interesting to see Janhvi and Varun match steps in the peppy track. Since the film will depict World War II, it seems like the track will be playing out in the first half of the film.

Bawaal shot in various locations

Bawaal has been shot in locations across India, along with international locations like Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw and Poland. The film's backdrop of World War II will add depth and complexity to the romantic narrative.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor twin in golden ensembles in Bawaal song | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement for her role in Bawaal. She said that Nisha's character offers her an opportunity to perform in a role that evokes genuine emotions and connects with the audience on a deeper level.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, stated that the film marks a landmark in his career as it presented him with a challenging yet rewarding role as Ajju. The film will release digitally on July 21.