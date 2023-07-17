Janhvi Kapoor Says 'want To Do A Masala Film', Is She Hinting At Something?

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming film Bawaal. She will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the war drama film. In an interview, the actress reflected on her filmography and mentioned the lack of a ‘masala’ movie.

3 things you need to know

Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Bawaal.

The film will release on July 21 on OTT.

Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili, which was also released on OTT.

Janhvi Kapoor ‘manifests’ a masala film

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi was asked about her decision to star in ‘small town’ films. Reflecting on the lack of a ‘quintessential masala film’, the actress expressed a desire to star in one. She added that she wishes to be “singing, dancing, looking good and doing comedy,” in the next film she chooses.

(Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the film Dhadak | Image: Twitter)

Janhvi added, “I think I'm really just looking and hoping and praying and manifesting that the next time you all see me on camera, it's a masala fun film.” She also expressed a desire to play a lively and vivacious character in the films. For the unversed, Janhvi made her debut with the movie Dhadak which can be touted as a drama film.

Janhvi gives a hint at her character in the upcoming films

Going by Janhvi’s revelation, it might be assumed that the actress will be seen playing the happy-go-lucky girl soon. The actress currently has three projects in the pipeline. She will essay the role of a sportsperson in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

(Janhvi will be seen next in the film Ulajh | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

This will be followed by her playing an IFS officer in the film Ulajh. The only movie in which details of her character have not revealed yet is her Telugu debut movie Devara, which will release on April 5 next year. There is a perception that Janhvi’s comments may have something to do with upcoming movie with Jr NTR.