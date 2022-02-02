Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' To Directly Release On OTT? Read

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will soon be seen sharing the screen in the family drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie is slated to release later this year, but the current COVID-19 situation could hamper the release of the movie. Due to the current scenarios of the country, several filmmakers have either postponed the release date of their movies or have opted for a release on OTT. Read on to find out if Jug Jugg Jeeyo is releasing in theatres or OTT.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo to opt for OTT?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer movie were offered a Rs 100 crore deal by an OTT platform to release the movie. However, the makers are insisting on a theatrical release of the movie. The makers reportedly wanted the audience to watch the movie on the big screen to enjoy the big fat Indian wedding vibe that will be seen in the movie. The media outlet also spoke to Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Production, who will be producing Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and asked why they decided to hold back the OTT release of the movie.

Mehta said that Dharma always curated content keeping the platform in mind and circumstances like the pandemic compelled them to change the decisions (like Gunjan Saxena and Shershaah) in the interest of stakeholders to protect the financial liabilities. He added, "But we have a sense about the kind of films we want to bring to the theatres and the ones we think are not right for the theatres."

More about 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Hindi cinema, her last on-screen appearance was with Ranbir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

The cast and crew commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu contracted the virus. The second wave of the COVID pandemic halted the shoot of the movie for several months. The shoot was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from the sets. Varun had shared the first look of the movie that featured him and Kiara getting married. The film will be released on June 24, 2022.

