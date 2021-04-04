Varun Dhawan On 7 Years Of 'Main Tera Hero': 'Audience Ka Pyaaar Was The Biggest Boost'

Varun Dhawan on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to celebrate seven years of his film Main Tera Hero, also featuring actors Ileana D' Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. Sharing some throwback pictures with his co-stars and director-father David Dhawan, Varun wrote, "Great team great memories."

His caption read, "MAIN TERA HERO 7 years ago I was nervous as hell before the release of this film. I remember my numerous phone calls with @ektarkapoor who would give me a pep talk everyday. I had great co actors like @ileana_official and @nargisfakhri making me feel like a hero and an amazing cast @sufisoul @anupampkher @rajpalofficial#saurabshukla #manojpawa helping me grow. Was such an honour to be directed my father david dhawan in my 2nd film. Above all audience ka pyaaar was the biggest boost a newcomer like me needed. My brother Rohit @milapzaveri and @tusharhiranandanialways pushing me. Great team great memories and great music by @thesajidwajid. Also my friend from Paris @kunalrawalofficial did some great work with cloth." READ | Varun Dhawan gets scared as Kriti Sanon pushes him towards water stream on 'Bhediya' sets

Ekta Kapoor, in response, dropped a comment with many heart emojis and wrote, "I miss my 2 am calls which looked v shady to other ppl in my life. just discussing how our film will do /open ! Since it was just ur second! No actor is as obsessed as me I thought ...till I met uuuu." [sic] Varun replied, "hahaha so much fun Ekta and the bike ride" to which, Ekta confessed, "I have scratched u like a wild cat" [sic]

Main Tera Hero made Rs 78 crores at the Box Office, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Varun is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, and the team of the upcoming film Bhediya, paid a visit to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. Dinesh Vijan produced, and Amar Kaushik directed movie Bhediya, will be filmed in the hilly and forest terrains of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.