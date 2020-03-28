Varun Dhawan Pledges To Donate Rs 30 Lakh To PM CARES & Rs 25 Lakh To Maha CM's Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed people to donate money to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help the government tackle the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. A special bank account has been set up for this purpose, a statement from his office said.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 cr to 'PM CARES' fund amid COVID-19 lockdown; PM Modi replies

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to share that he pledges to contribute Rs. 30 lakhs for PM CARES fund and Rs. 25 lakhs for Maharashtra's relief fund.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Thank you so much @Varun_dvn for this 🙏🏻 https://t.co/NzZSWvypPH — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 28, 2020

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19," PM Modi said, adding that the fund has been constituted respecting that spirit. He further added: "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead."

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund)' has been set up, the statement said.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.