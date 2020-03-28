The Debate
Varun Dhawan Pledges To Donate Rs 30 Lakh To PM CARES & Rs 25 Lakh To Maha CM's Fund

Bollywood News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute to fight COVID-19.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Varun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed people to donate money to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help the government tackle the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. A special bank account has been set up for this purpose, a statement from his office said.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 cr to 'PM CARES' fund amid COVID-19 lockdown; PM Modi replies

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to share that he pledges to contribute Rs. 30 lakhs for PM CARES fund and Rs. 25 lakhs for Maharashtra's relief fund.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19," PM Modi said, adding that the fund has been constituted respecting that spirit. He further added: "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead." 

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund)' has been set up, the statement said.

 

 

