Varun Dhawan Recalls 'terrifying' Visit To World War II Sites For Bawaal Prep

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bawaal. In an interview with Variety, the actor opened up about his role and his bond with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. He also teased interesting details about Nitesh Tiwari's directorial and revealed that he visited sites associated with World War II.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal will touch upon aspects of World War II.

The actor will essay the role of a History teacher, named Ajju, in the film.

Bawaal is scheduled for a digital release on July 21.

Varun Dhawan visited WWII sites for role prep

As part of their preparation for Bawaal, both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visited historically significant sites associated with World War II. They paid visits to the Anne Frank museum, the Normandy beaches that witnessed the D-Day landings and the Auschwitz memorial.

Varun stated that these experiences left a lasting impact on them and deepened their understanding of the historical context their characters were navigating in the film. "That was something which was eye-opening, and very terrifying to see what happened over there," he said.

(Varun Dhawan as Ajju and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha in Bawaal | Image: Instagram)

The actor also shared that the production team had a unique opportunity to shoot at authentic historical sites, including Normandy beach where the Allied and German forces collided during World War II. "That was something which was eye-opening, and very terrifying to see what happened over there," the actor.

Varun felt that filming in these impactful locations added a layer of realism to the storytelling which will give audiences a firsthand experience of the historical events being depicted onscreen.

Auschwitz memorial praises Varun and team Bawaal

Varun Dhawan also shared that production submitted the film's script to the Auschwitz memorial and received appreciation for their gesture. The Bhediya actor highlighted the importance of remembering history and learning from it to prevent such negative outcomes in the future. By portraying this chapter in history with truth and honesty, the film aims to educate audiences in South Asia and beyond about the significance of history and truth.