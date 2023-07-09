Varun Dhawan To Refrain From Promoting Bawaal Aggressively? Actor Drops A Hint

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bawaal. The actors recently attended the trailer launch event of the film in Dubai. At the press conference, Varun opened up about his approach to the film's character, his experience working with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari for the first time and how Bawaal is different from his other roles.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal is scheduled for a digital release on July 21.

The film will also touch upon aspects of World War II.

The actor will essay the role of a History teacher, named Ajju, in the film.

'I would like you to see my film first'

Varun Dhawan is known to promote his films extensively before release. At the press conference, when he talked about how Ajju is very different from the roles he has played in the past, he also hinted that he might be taking a low key approach to the film promotions.

When asked how he prepared for the role of an educator and the challenges he faced, Varun said, "It was not challenging because of Nitesh Tiwari. I used to ask him how to prepare for this role. I asked him if I should read up and see how history teachers are, but all we did were readings. It was just about developing a rhythm. His humility made me comfortable. I can confidently say that this is a very good performance of mine. This movie says something. You have often seen me jumping around and telling you to watch my movies but this time, I would like you to see my film first."

(Varun Dhawan as Ajju, a history teacher, in Bawaal | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan says he is confident about Bawaal

During the media interaction, Varun Dhawan talked about experimenting with roles and how Bawaal is different from the films he has done in the past. He also shared that it's a film the viewer will connect with.

"In my last film I played a wolf. Bawaal is very different from what I am in real life. What is difficult is to be fearless and to fight insecurity. We are trapped in an image. We live with filters. The movie asks us what you want in real life. It's a film you will connect with. I have never been so sure about how it will be received. I have never been more confident about a movie than I am about Bawaal. It's going to be a great film," the Bhediya actor said.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to play husband and wife in Bawaal, set for July 21 release | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Working with Nitesh was on my bucket list: Varun Dhawan

Varun said that he wanted to work with Nitesh for a long time and mentioned his hit movies Dangal (2016)and Chhichhore (2019) as he praised him. Talking about the director, Varun Dhawan said, "It (working with Nitesh) was on my bucket list, ever since I watched Dangal, Chhichhore. I used to ask Nitesh if I could come in to meet him, that was during Covid. After 6-8 months, I got a call from him and he said, 'I have to see if you fit in this role'. It's one of my best characters. There is an arc to it. We don't get to give out philosophy in our movies but we are doing it in Bawaal. This film is important because it is closest to the reality of life."