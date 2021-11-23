Varun Dhawan Receives UAE Golden Visa; Actor Says 'great Destination To Film'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share some important news with his fans and followers. The actor announced that he was the next recipient of the UAE Golden visa and thanked the government for the honour. The last Bollywood celebrity to have been given this honour was Farah Khan.

Varun Dhawan gets UAE Golden visa

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself receiving the golden visa. He mentioned that having shot multiple films at the location, he can say with first-hand experience that UAE is a ‘great destination to film’. He also expressed gratitude to the government for the honour.

What makes the golden visa special is that it is a long-term residency visa. It came into being two years ago, in 2019. It was first launched by the UAE government to aid the development of the country. The UAE golden visa has a validity of 10 years.

Varun Dhawan has shot several movies in the UAE, including Dishoom, which has several sequences that were filmed in Abu Dhabi. Street Dancer starring Shraddha Kapoor alongside Dhawan was also filmed in Dubai, in UAE. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next project with Kiara Advani, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The comedy-drama will hit the big screens on June 24, 2022. Kiara recently unveiled the release date of the film and also gave fans a glimpse of the film through a teaser. She captioned the clip, “We love together, we celebrate together - and that’s a family that stays together! Celebrate with us…#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June 2022”

Dhawan being honoured with the golden visa came after filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan received the honour at the Dubai Expo. Expressing her gratitude she wrote, “However much we deny it, it always feels good to be appreciated... I’m so honored to receive the Golden Visa in @uaeatexpo at @expo2020dubai. For my contribution to #indiancinema, for my achievements in films n especially for the connect #happynewyear has with Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Commission 4 supporting the creative people @filmdubai @aljanahi” Other celebrities who have UEA golden visas include Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others.

Image: Instagram/@varundhawan