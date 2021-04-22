Varun Dhawan Recommends Breathing Exercises Shared by Malaika Arora On Social Media

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share an interesting fact with his fans on social media. Varun shared a reel made by Malaika Arora on his Instagram story in which some breathing exercises are shown in the video. The Badlapur actor said that he practised these exercises while he tested positive for coronavirus and these exercises were very helpful to him.

Malaika Arora shared a video in which breathing exercises were shown by Yoga experts. In the caption, she explained three breathing exercises that she did before, during, and after she recovered from COVID-19, which helped her in increasing immunity naturally. Take a look at the post below.

Varun Dhawan's social media presence

Varun Dhawan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared details about his upcoming movie Bhediya. He shared some photos from the sets of Bhediya with the director Amar Kaushik. In the caption, he wrote, " #bhediya. Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like Ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Varun Dhawan's post. Several users expressed their love with emojis while several others said that they can't wait for the release of the movie. Check out some of the comments below.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Coolie No.1. He made his acting debut with Student of The Year in 2012. He then starred in several popular movies like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, and Badlapur. He also played role in some critically-acclaimed movies like October and Sui Dhaaga. Varun also did dubbing for the Hindi version of Captain America: Civil War, in which he dubbed the character of Chris Evans. Varun is currently working on projects like Jug Jug Jeeyo and Bhediya.

