Varun Dhawan Resorts To Yoga To Fight COVID-19 At Home; Shares A Glimpse Of His Sessions

Actor Varun Dhawan has recently been taking recuperative measures to recover from COVID-19 at home. He posted two pictures of himself in yoga pose on his Instagram stories and tagged practitioner and yoga teacher Mihir Jogh. Varun Dhawan's yoga pics indicate that the actor is trying his best to get better and fight COVID-19 with the best remedial measures possible. In the shared pictures, the actor can be seen attempting to stretch forward and sideways to allow the muscles to flex and relax, ensuring a smoother blood flow through the body. Here is a glimpse of his yoga sessions with his Instagram stories.

READ | COVID-19: Delhi Records 1,984 Fresh Cases; Death Toll Crosses 10K-mark

Varun Dhawan's Yoga Pics

Varun Dhawan's photos on his Instagram posts show how vibrant his lifestyle is. However, in the pictures posted on his stories recently, the actor looks fatigued. He is wearing a light grey sweatshirt and knee-length cotton chonglers that are comfortable for any type of exercise. In the first picture, the actor is sitting in Vajraasana, a pose in which one sits in a kneeling position. His arms are outstretched above his head and he is looking ahead, stretching his body upwards. In the second picture, the actor is seen with both his feet touching the ground. His right hand is in front of his right foot, and his left hand is stretched vertically upwards, making it a sideways stretch. Both of Varun Dhawan's photos show the actor's dedication towards his fitness.

READ | Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets US Aviation Regulator's Approval After FDA

Recovering from COVID-19

Varun was diagnosed with novel Coronavirus disease when he was busy shooting for his upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo. He admitted that he "could have been more cautious" when it came to the safety measures being taken before the diagnosis. The production department took the necessary precautionary measures to lower the risk of the spreading of the disease, according to the updates posted by Varun Dhawan on Instagram. The actor also thanked the fans who had been posting the "get well soon" messages to his posts on Instagram.

READ | Snow Leopard Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US Zoo, Sixth Animal Species To Be Infected

Varun Dhawan on the Work Front

Once the pandemic situation subsides, the actor is planning to return to the sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo to film the movie's final scenes. The movie includes other stars like Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the cast. Because Varun was diagnosed with COVID-19, and several other actors also showed symptoms, the movie has currently been put on hold.

READ | Italy Passes UK To Have Worst COVID-19 Death Toll In Europe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.