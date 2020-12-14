Snow Leopard Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US Zoo, Sixth Animal Species To Be Infected

A snow leopard in Kentucky, United States has tested positive for COVID-19 infection this week. The female big cat seems to have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 infection after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive humans. Meanwhile, two other male snow leopards are being tested for the disease at Louisville zoo after showing mild symptoms.

According to the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the three animals have mild symptoms of the infection, including dry cough and wheezing. The snow leopards were all tested at a regional veterinary diagnostic center, the zoo facilities informed in a statement.

Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in an online address that the female leopard named NeeCee got the positive diagnosis first, followed by the males testing positive. In a press release, the Louisville zoo said that it continues to monitor NeeCee, Kimti, and Meru’s health and anticipates continued improvement in the coming days. "All three cats are expected to recover. No other animals are showing symptoms at this time," the authorities informed.

First confirmed cases in leopards

While the zoo workers adhere to the health safety protocols listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Louisville Metro Health and Wellness and wear PPE kits, an asymptomatic staff transmitted the virus to the leopards, as was established after the animals started to exhibit minor respiratory symptoms.

Fecal samples from all three cats were sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine. The animals were isolated immediately. The keepers meanwhile were not at a high risk as to the chances of snow leopards, spreading the virus to humans is considered low, the zoo informed.

"This is the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a snow leopard," the authorities said. Thus far, cats, dogs, and mink were known to contract the novel coronavirus and also for transmitting it among humans as per the cases recorded. Denmark had recently ordered to cull up to 17 million mink that had tested positive to COVID-19 at the farms. As per reports, the minks posed risks of more mutation of the virus transmitted back to the humans.

