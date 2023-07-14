Varun Dhawan Reveals The 'constant War' That He Has Been Fighting All His Life

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bawaal. In one of the promotional interviews for the movie, the actor opened up on maintaining balance between his personal and professional life. Varun said it feels like a “constant war” between the two aspects of his life.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.

What is Varun Dhawan’s biggest war in life?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun answered the question of what is the biggest war of his life by far. He said, "I think becoming a successful actor, managing good relationships with my loved and dear ones and friends, that's a constant war for me you know between personal and professional." The actor added often, his work consumes him. He wants to get his best each year. According to Varun, the toughest battle for him has definitely been figuring out who he is.

The actor also discussed his distinctive roles in films like Badlapur and October and said that taking on difficult roles is enjoyable. Varun said he enjoyed playing his character in Bawaal since it was both amusing and tough. He explained, "In the second half of the film, there's a good arc, and we had to do it very smoothly."

(Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles | Image: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)

Bawaal to release across 200 countries

Bawaal follows an ordinary but popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit (Dhawan), fondly called Ajju bhaiya, who is nothing less than a celebrity in his hometown. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as Ajay's wife Nisha. The movie was shot across various locations in India and Europe, including Germany and Auschwitz in Poland.

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide.