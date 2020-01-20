Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan And Other Celebs Set For Their New Releases & Promotions

This week in Bollywood, fans got a lot of exciting content for 2020. Netizens are going crazy over the Love Aaj Kal trailer. The trailer for Street Dancer 3D also dropped recently and the cast is busy with the promotions. The fresh faces of Bollywood are making a name for themselves, and fans are stoked for their future ventures as well.

From established actors like Varun Dhawan to the young side of Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani, there are various upcoming movies scheduled to release. Let's take a look at the upcoming movies and promotions which were announced this week.

Here are Veer and Zoe from the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. This is the remake of the popular film with the same name which starred Saif Ali Khan. The trailer recently dropped for this movie and you can check it out here.

Varun Dhawan, along with the cast of Street Dancer 3D are busy with the promotions of the film. The movie looks good, especially with Prabhudeva's style. The film is set to be released on January 24, 2020. Here are the cast's social media and promotions for the film that you can check out.

The actors are all set for the release of the film. Varun and Prabhudeva, along with the team, are set to give their best performances in this dance flick. The movie already has several songs out now.

