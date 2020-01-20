Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Reveal 'undekhe Hisse' Of The Show

Bigg Boss 13 is not only known for the contestants residing in the house, but also for the guests that come to entertain the housemates as well as the audience. Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan visited the show. But instead of going inside the house or on the stage with Salman Khan, the two showed the audience a sneak peek of all that happens around on the sets of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 house's sneak peek

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visited the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The two took the audience on a tour of the various parts of the set. They visit the control room, the camera room, Salman's relaxing area, the stage, Salman's secret room, and the gym. While doing this, Kartik and Sara engaged in a fun give and take to entertain the audience.

The two first visited the camera room. Kartik pointed out Shehnaaz Gill to Sara and told her how she got excited the last time Kartik had visited Bigg Boss 13. Sara then asked Kartik what will she do this time and Aaryan had no answer to that. They next visited the PCR i.e. Production Control Room, which keeps check of the cameras. Sara informed the audience that the editing of the show is done in this room.

The two then went to the stage where they got excited about the MeTV and talk about Salman creating magic on the stage. Kartik and Sara then showed the audience Salman's relaxing room, his resting room, as well as the gym. Finally, the two talked about how they met Salman and some snippets of the two talking to the actor are shown.

Image Courtesy: ColorsTV Instagram

