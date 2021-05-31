Varun Dhawan Says FRIENDS Reunion Episode Was "super Emotional", Shares Fav Moment From It

Actor Varun Dhawan took fans by surprise by hosting a question and answers session on his Instagram page. The actor went on to get a number of question submission from fans who seemed eager to know more about their favourite actor. Questions from fitness to films were all asked in the session and Varun Dhawan answered most of the questions that came along his way. One reply that caught fans' attention was when Varun was asked about his reaction to the famous Friends reunion episode that aired a few days back.

Varun Dhawan calls Friends Reunion ‘super emotional’

Varun Dhawan greeted the question submission with all smiles as he seemed thrilled to deliver an answer for the same. The actor said that the reunion episode was "very emotional" and that he re-watched several episodes of the series back to back. He expressed his excitement through his response to the question and even spoke about the "Ross and Rachel" scene from that episode. The actor thus seemed very pleased with the much-awaited reunion episode. Along with Varun Dhawan, a number of Bollywood stars seemed fairly impressed and loved the Friends reunion episode that aired in India.

Post that response the actor went on to answer several other questions posted by his fans. One of the first questions he was asked, was about what he has been watching recently. Varun simply put up a collage of the top 4 movies and series that he has been watching. From Aspirants to other shows, the actor posted an interesting image of his watch list. Further on the actor was asked about his health and several other aspects surrounding it. To which Varun replied by posting images or at times recording a live response. Thus the interactive session seemed quite thrilling for fans who kept asking the actor a number of questions. Eventually, Varun Dhawan ended the session and thanked all the fans for their question submissions.

On the work front, the actor has been working on the film Bhediya which has been directed by Amar Kaushik. The actor also received a couple of questions from fans about this upcoming film in his latest QnA session. Besides that, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the Shashank Khaitan-directed film Mr Lele.

Source: Varun Dhawan instagram

