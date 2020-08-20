Varun Dhawan Shares A COVID Update With Fans; Highlights India's Cases In The Last 24 Hrs

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently gave fans an update about a spike in the Coronavirus cases in India. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhawan shared a chart table, which lists a few countries, which have recorded the most number of positive Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

As per the update shared by Varun Dhawan, India has recorded the most number of positive Coronavirus cases in the world in the last 24 hours, as the country recorded a spike of more than 69,000 positive COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, the US and Brazil have recorded 16,743 cases and 6,434 cases in the past 24 hours. Russia, on the other hand, recorded nearly 4,629 positive coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus pandemic

More than 2,22,62,946 (more than 22 million) cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 72,28,637 active cases and 1,42,50,202 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 7,84,107 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 5.6 million positive Coronavirus cases.

Countries like Russia, Brazil, and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Spain, and South Korea are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US have shown a declining trend. New Zealand had earlier claimed to have wiped out the virus, however, as per recent developments, the country has witnessed a new COVID cluster in its largest city, Auckland.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the film has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

