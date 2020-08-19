Foreign Secy Shringla Assures B'ladesh To Get Priority In COVID Vaccine Produced By India

Harshvardhan Shringla, the foreign secretary of India, concluded his two-day visit to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh on Wednesday. The key reason, behind the visit, was to carry forward the message of the Prime Minister Modi on reaffirming strong bi-lateral ties.

The discussions, which were held during the visit included cooperation on matters that were in the interest of both the countries, enhancing connectivity, the revival of the economy post-Covid, and cooperation on assistance for COVID. The Secretary also discussed therapeutics and vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.

Along with discussions, the secretary also participated in a joint commemoration of the birth centenary year of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh shall be a priority in the COVID-19 vaccine which would be produced by India", said secretary Shringla.

At present, the three vaccines that are being developed in India are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trials either Tuesday or Wednesday. The other two are in phase 1 and 2 of trials. While the new dimension of the disease has come forward, the scientific and medical communities across the nation are monitoring it closely. .

Earlier, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina appreciated her Indian counterpart's gesture in sending Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to further the bilateral ties, sources told ANI

(With Inputs From AIR Website)