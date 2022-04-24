Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has a jam-packed year ahead of him. The Student of year star has a lot of projects in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial project, Bawaal. A few days back, pictures and videos of Varun's fierce look from the film were leaked on social media, which fueled fans' excitement levels.

As Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his forthcoming project, the actor ringed into his 35th birthday on the sets of the film. Recently, Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and shared glimpses of his birthday celebration along with expressing his happiness to spend his special day working.

Varun Dhawan shares glimpses from his birthday celebrations

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his birthday celebrations. In the picture, the Street Dancer 3D actor is seen striking a pose in his vanity van which is decorated with blue and gold balloons. Varun is seen wearing a white shirt with ivory coloured pants.

Sharing the picture, he captioned the post as "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feel great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release."

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens could not resist reacting and they took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 you achieve more success in your life sir 💓" while another wrote, "Happiest birthday VD! Blessings and Wishes for your happiness, health and success! Love you! So proud of you always❤️ @varundvn". The rest of the users simply flooded the comments with birthday wishes. A lot of celebs like Nupur Sanon, Nargis Fakhri, Mukti Mohan, and many others too reacted to the post.

Varun Dhawan announces Bawaal

On March 30, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to make their collaboration official with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.While sharing the first poster of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday."

Here, take a look-

Image: Instagram@varundvn