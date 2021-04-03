Varun Dhawan Shares What's In His 'post Pack-up Menu' On Sets Of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy flick, Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, recently gave his fans a sneak peek into the sets of the film. On April 2, the actor took to his Instagram story and shared a video of his post-pack-up menu. As seen in Varun Dhawan's Instagram video, the actor asked his crew members to show what's on the menu for dinner, post their shooting schedule for the day.

What's in Varun Dhawan's post-pack-up menu

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story started with the crew member saying there is a green salad for the dinner. Varun Dhawan further asked him to open each container and show what's inside. As seen in Varun Dhawan's Instagram video, the actor's post-pack-up menu included roti, rice, daal, mixed vegetables and fish curry. In this video, the star seemed excited to eat Arunachal Pradesh's special dishes for dinner on the sets of Bhediya.

Bhediya's BTS

It's been over a month since the Bhediya film cast started shooting for the film in Arunachal Pradesh. The lead star Varun Dhawan has shared several videos and photos from the sets of the film. On Mar 3, the actor shared a video of when he landed in the city and started shooting for the film. Later on, Varun Dhawan, along with the Bhediya film cast and crew went on to watch Roohi in theatres.

Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha also visited the actor while he was filming for the horror flick. The couple was seen boating in a lake, somewhere in Arunachal Pradesh. Sharing his pics with Natasha on social media, the actor said, "Not on a honeymoon". Recently, Dhawan also shared a BTS picture with his co-star Abhishek Banerjee and said, "Memories made forever

@nowitsabhi #teambhediya".

Bhediya is an upcoming horror-comedy flick starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, it is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, the first being Stree (2018). The second instalment is the recent release, Roohi (2021). Bhediya is slated to release theatrically worldwide on April 14, 2022.