Varun Dhawan Slams News Portal For 'writing On His Behalf' Without His Interview

Recently, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan lashed out at an online news portal for ‘writing’ about his next Coolie No. 1’s release options. The actor took to his Twitter handle and retweeted the article posted by the portal, which suggests that Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan, are allegedly ‘divided’ over his next Coolie No. 1’s release mediums. Take a look at the tweet shared by Varun Dhawan.

Also Read | India Ranks 4th In Global Survey Assessing Public Perception Of Govt Response To COVID-19

Varun Dhawan slams a news portal

In his tweet, Varun Dhawan slammed the portal and suggested the portal to not write on his behalf, until he gives them an interview. The news report further suggests that Varun Dhawan is not ready to be ‘labelled’ as an OTT actor. However, the makers of Coolie No. 1 are yet to share details about the film's release.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Says ‘reinvented Myself As An Actor’ As He Marks #10yearsofKhaleja On Twitter

The actor recently made it to the news, when he took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how it is to shoot on sets amid the pandemic. The actor shared a video on his Instagram stories, which features busy crew members working for the shoot, donning PPEs and other protective gear. In the video, Varun Dhawan also captures heavy shooting equipment and the actor later turns the camera towards himself and smiles. Here is a video of Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story, which was later shared by a fan on Twitter.

#VarunDhawan shares how life has changed on movie sets. Watch this video pic.twitter.com/F8k6zES3k8 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 28, 2020

Also Read | India Ranks 4th In Global Survey Assessing Public Perception Of Govt Response To COVID-19

On the professional front

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2, which was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwaa, which released in 1997. Varun is gearing up for the upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles and is helmed by David Dhawan.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. The movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. It is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24 and is helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Says ‘reinvented Myself As An Actor’ As He Marks #10yearsofKhaleja On Twitter

(Image credits: Varun Dhawan Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.