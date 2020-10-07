Mahesh Babu Says ‘reinvented Myself As An Actor’ As He Marks #10yearsofKhaleja On Twitter

Mahesh Babu has been in the industry for almost two decades now and the actor has been riding the wheels of success in the southern film industry. Today marks the tenth release anniversary of his popular work Khaleja. The actor took to Twitter to ring in the anniversary with an emotional post.

Mahesh Babu ecstatic about ten years of his film Khaleja

Mahesh Babu’s Twitter post was a video with a montage of behind the scenes from his filming days of Khaleja. The actor can be seen on-set, enacting action scenes with the help of the crew members. He is even seen taking pointers from the film’s director Trivikram. The video is accompanied by the background track from the film.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s post-

Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/X1aPwTGpEF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu shared the video montage of behind the scenes videos of Khaleja filming through Twitter. The actor expressed himself through a humble caption. He wrote, “Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon.” Through his caption, Mahesh Babu exclaimed how special the project was for him. He was ecstatic that the iconic film has already turned ten years old now.

The actor also hinted at another venture with Trivikram, the man behind the camera for Khaleja. He might have a film under discussion, say fans. The second film of the duo was Athadu, which was an action-thriller film which released back in 2005 before Khaleja. Khaleja performed well at the Box Office but was an even bigger hit on television. If went by the speculations, this unnamed, under-discussion film will be the third collaboration of the actor-director duo.

Mahesh Babu’s Twitter post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Many fans congratulated on the release anniversary of Khaleja. Apart from that, fans are also expecting a third project by the duo.

Check out fan reactions on Mahesh Babu’s post

Check out some more posts from the actor’s side on Instagram

