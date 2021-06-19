Varun Dhawan Takes First Dose Of COVID Vaccine, Extends Gratitude To 'wonderful Doctors'

Actor Varun Dhawan recently joined the league of stars to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The actor who had contracted the virus in December last year after returning from his shoot of next Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh has now taken the first shot. The actor shared a picture from the hospital while thanking the doctors for their help and assistance.

Varun Dhawan receives COVID-19 vaccine

While captioning the post, he wrote, “#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors Don't be a prick go get the prick." The actor appeared to be smiling after the jab as he posed at the hospital in a cut-out with a caption, 'I am vaccinated against COVID-19.' Apart from Varun, several Bollywood stars like Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Alaya F, Radhika Apte were a few to name who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Varun Dhawan on the other hand has embraced fatherhood on June 15, as he introduced his boy to his Instagram followers and asked them to help him with a name. Varun was referring to his new pet dog, He posted a video clip where he is seen playing with the pup. He confessed to not being able to name the dog yet. Apart from this, he also shared several pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal along with the dog.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No.1, a remake of a 1995 release starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Varun will be next seen in Bhediya, which marks his first project with Stree fame director Amar Kaushik. The film, produced by Maddock Films, will also star Kriti Sanon, who has shared the screen space with Varun in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has registered over 60,000 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's entire caseload close to the alarming 3-crore mark. The death toll from the deadly virus has also risen to 3.85 lakh, with roughly 1,700 individuals succumbing to the sickness in a 24-hour period. On June 19 morning, the Union Health Ministry informed that India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,98,23,546.

IMAGE: VARUNDVN/Instagram

