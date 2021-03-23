Varun Dhawan Visits Shiv Temple In Kardo; Shares Video With Fans

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video on his story in which he can be seen visiting a temple. Dhawan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. The actor took the day off from his schedule to visit the temple of Lord Shiv in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun Dhawan shares videos of visiting a temple in Kardo

Varun visited the Shree Siddeshwari Nath Temple in Kardo, Ziro. Dhawan is currently shooting one of his upcoming films Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen entering the temple with the background music of Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. Take a look at the post below.

Varun Dhawan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a photo with his wife Natasha Dalal in which they can be seen together in a boat. In the caption, Varun wrote, "Not on a honeymoon". Take a look at his post below.

People showered immense love on Varun's Instagram post. Several users commented that both of them look like 'the cutest couple' while several others expressed their love with emojis. Several celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on his post. Check out some of the reactions below.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No.1 which was the directorial venture of David Dhawan. The film was released on December 25, 2020. Several actors like Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, and Sahil Vaid were a part of the cast of the movie. Varun Dhawan is currently working on several projects together, he is currently working on his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He is also working on Bhediya for which he went to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. Bhediya will also feature Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee in crucial roles. Bhediya is set to release on April 14, 2022. Varun is also going to be a part of Ekkis which will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan and will be produced by Dinesh Vijjan.

Varun Dhawan debuted with Student Of The Year. He then starred in several popular movies like Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He even grabbed several awards for his performance in Badlapur. He even got nominated for Best Actor at the Indian Melbourne Film Festival for his performance in the movie October.

Image Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

